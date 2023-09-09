The Ball State Cardinals (0-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as an overwhelming 42.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 52.5.

Georgia has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (18th-best with 48 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive angle, Ball State is generating 295 total yards per contest (104th-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FBS on defense (357 total yards allowed per game).

Georgia vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Georgia vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -42.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Stats Leaders

Stetson Bennett had 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 68.1% of his throws for 4,122 yards (274.8 per game).

On the ground, Bennett scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 205 yards.

In 15 games, Kenny McIntosh ran for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and 10 TDs.

Also, McIntosh had 43 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Brock Bowers scored seven TDs, catching 63 balls for 942 yards (62.8 per game).

In the passing game, Ladd McConkey scored seven TDs, hauling in 58 balls for 762 yards (50.8 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Jamon Dumas-Johnson collected 56 tackles, eight TFL, and four sacks in 15 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Christopher Smith had 46 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and three interceptions in 15 games played.

Javon Bullard amassed two interceptions to go with 40 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 15 games a season ago.

Smael Mondon Jr. delivered one sack to go with four TFL, 61 tackles, and one interception in 15 games.

