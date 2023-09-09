The Ball State Cardinals (0-1) visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Georgia sports the 37th-ranked defense this year (260 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 13th-best with a tally of 559 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Ball State ranks 104th in the FBS (295 total yards per game) and 78th on defense (357 total yards allowed per game).

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Georgia vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Georgia Ball State 559 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (105th) 260 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (71st) 159 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 72 (115th) 400 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223 (73rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (83rd) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 294 yards (294 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 67.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 12 rushing yards on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Kendall Milton, has carried the ball nine times for 53 yards (53 per game).

Roderick Robinson II has carried the ball eight times for 50 yards (50 per game) and one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' 77 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted five times and has registered five catches.

Mekhi Mews has grabbed three passes while averaging 75 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

C.J. Smith has hauled in two grabs for 57 yards, an average of 57 yards per game.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has compiled 165 yards on 71.4% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 15 times for 33 yards (33 per game).

Kiael Kelly has collected 21 yards (on seven carries).

Ty Robinson's 90 receiving yards (90 yards per game) are best on his team. He has five receptions on seven targets with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has caught eight passes and compiled 66 receiving yards (66 per game).

Qian Magwood's five targets have resulted in four grabs for 38 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Ball State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.