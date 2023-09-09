The Chattanooga Mocs (0-1) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) meet at Finley Stadium Davenport Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Chattanooga is compiling 27 points per game on offense (43rd in the FCS), and ranks 88th on the other side of the ball with 41 points allowed per game. Kennesaw State's defense ranks 49th in the FCS with 315 total yards given up per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 21st-best by posting 446 total yards per contest.

Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Kennesaw State Chattanooga 446 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488 (22nd) 315 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 517 (95th) 197 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177 (37th) 249 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (9th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has thrown for 219 yards (219 ypg) to lead Kennesaw State, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 90 yards (90 ypg) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Davis Bryson has racked up three carries and totaled 32 yards with one touchdown.

Carson Kent has hauled in 67 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Blake Bohannon has put together a 55-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught one pass on one target.

Tykeem Wallace has racked up 54 reciving yards (54 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has recorded 311 yards (311 ypg) on 22-of-46 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 40 rushing yards (40 ypg) on six carries.

Ailym Ford has racked up 90 yards on 24 carries.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 48 yards (48 per game) with one touchdown.

Jayin Whatley has hauled in six receptions for 106 yards (106 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jamoi Mayes has grabbed five passes while averaging 75 yards per game.

Sam Phillips has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in four catches for 54 yards, an average of 54 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

