How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Allan Winans and Luis Ortiz, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Explore More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 273 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .504 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-best .276 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (821 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.91 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.273).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Winans gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Miles Mikolas
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-6
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dakota Hudson
|9/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Max Fried
|Adam Wainwright
|9/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Mitch Keller
|9/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Johan Oviedo
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Luis Ortiz
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Johnny Cueto
