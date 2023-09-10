As of September 10 the Atlanta Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Falcons games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Atlanta ranked 24th in the with 318.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Falcons won just once on the road and had a 6-3 record at home.

As the underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, went unbeaten (4-0).

In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Richie Grant helped keep opposing offenses in check with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +1700 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +20000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +12500 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +40000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +12500 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

