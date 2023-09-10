Check out best bets for when NFC South foes match up as the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When is Falcons vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Atlanta 22 - Panthers 21

Atlanta 22 - Panthers 21 The Falcons have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Falcons finished with a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

Atlanta won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.

Last season, the Panthers won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Carolina won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +154 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Carolina (+3.5)



Carolina (+3.5) The Falcons were 9-8-0 against the spread last year.

Atlanta won once ATS (1-2) when favored by 3.5 points or more last year.

The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 9-8-0.

Carolina went 5-4 as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)



Over (39.5) These teams averaged a combined 41.9 points per game a season ago, 2.4 more points than the total of 39.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.2 more points per game last season (44.7) than this matchup's over/under of 39.5 points.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last year.

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games (2022) Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 177 2 16 0

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games (2022)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.