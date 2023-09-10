The Colorado Rockies (51-90) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the San Francisco Giants (72-70), at 8:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (0-2) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (0-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-6, 5.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn

The Giants will send Winn to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, throwing five scoreless innings of relief and allowing four hits.

He has an ERA of 3.33, a 2.67 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.037 in six games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert (3-6) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.03 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.03 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.

Lambert is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Lambert will try to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.4 innings per outing).

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Peter Lambert vs. Giants

He will face a Giants squad that is hitting .239 as a unit (24th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .389 (25th in the league) with 154 total home runs (21st in MLB action).

In 1 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Lambert has a 20.25 ERA and a 5.25 WHIP while his opponents are batting .500.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.