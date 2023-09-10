Should you wager on Kyle Pitts scoring a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Last year Pitts caught 28 passes on 59 targets for 356 yards and two scores, averaging 35.6 yards.

Pitts had a touchdown catch twice last year out of 10 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Kyle Pitts Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 7 2 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 19 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 87 0 Week 4 Browns 4 1 25 0 Week 6 49ers 3 3 19 1 Week 7 @Bengals 5 3 9 0 Week 8 Panthers 9 5 80 1 Week 9 Chargers 7 2 27 0 Week 10 @Panthers 8 2 28 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 43 0

