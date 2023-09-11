Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, September 11 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .265 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 66th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Rosario will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 61.6% of his 125 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.

He has gone deep in 19 games this season (15.2%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has had an RBI in 36 games this year (28.8%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 49 of 125 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Braves Players vs the Phillies

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 59 .296 AVG .230 .336 OBP .301 .562 SLG .393 27 XBH 20 16 HR 5 48 RBI 22 59/14 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings