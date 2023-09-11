The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .268 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 51 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 89 of 127 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a long ball in 23.6% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.0% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .287 AVG .248 .358 OBP .321 .582 SLG .478 32 XBH 24 19 HR 14 40 RBI 39 57/27 K/BB 60/24 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings