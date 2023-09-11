Michael Harris II vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .291 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- In 82 of 119 games this year (68.9%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has an RBI in 31 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|63
|.305
|AVG
|.279
|.341
|OBP
|.325
|.492
|SLG
|.432
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|39/9
|K/BB
|46/16
|8
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (15-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 147 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 36th, 1.324 WHIP ranks 41st, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
