Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Cobb County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

    • Cobb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    Furtah Preparatory School at Atlanta Jewish Academy

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 12
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    North Cobb Christian School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • Conference: 2A - Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillgrove High School at Campbell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Smyrna, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kennesaw Mountain High School at Harrison High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Kennesaw, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Creekview High School at Allatoona High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Acworth, GA
    • Conference: 6A - Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marietta High School at Walton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Marietta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pebblebrook High School at Denmark High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Alpharetta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Mount Paran Christian School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • Conference: 2A - Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheeler High School at North Atlanta High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: McDonough, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

