Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fulton County, Georgia this week.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Furtah Preparatory School at Atlanta Jewish Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 12

3:00 PM ET on September 12 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

B.E.S.T. Academy at Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Springs High School at Midtown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamblee Charter High School at Riverwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14

7:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Pace Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14

7:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Westminster Schools at Victory Baptist School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 15

5:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Loganville, GA

Loganville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Cobb Christian School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15

5:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

McIntosh High School at Landmark Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Lithia Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Lithia Springs, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Langston Hughes High School at New Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA Conference: 6A - Region 5

6A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon School at Tattnall Square Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Villa Rica High School at Tri-Cities High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: East Point, GA

East Point, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Newton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Covington, GA

Covington, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dublin, GA

Dublin, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Pius X Catholic High School at Parkview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Alpharetta High School at Milton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

McNair High School at Flint River Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Woodbury, GA

Woodbury, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Frederick Douglass High School at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Johns Creek High School at Chattahoochee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Clayton High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pebblebrook High School at Denmark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15

8:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mount Paran Christian School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16

1:00 PM ET on September 16 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Banneker High School at Maynard H Jackson High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on September 16

3:45 PM ET on September 16 Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheeler High School at North Atlanta High School