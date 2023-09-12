Georgia High School Football Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fulton County, Georgia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Furtah Preparatory School at Atlanta Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
B.E.S.T. Academy at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Springs High School at Midtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamblee Charter High School at Riverwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Pace Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Westminster Schools at Victory Baptist School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb Christian School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McIntosh High School at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Lithia Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lithia Springs, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langston Hughes High School at New Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon School at Tattnall Square Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Rica High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: East Point, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Covington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dublin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Pius X Catholic High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alpharetta High School at Milton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNair High School at Flint River Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Woodbury, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick Douglass High School at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johns Creek High School at Chattahoochee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clayton High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pebblebrook High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mount Paran Christian School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banneker High School at Maynard H Jackson High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on September 16
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheeler High School at North Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 16
- Location: McDonough, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.