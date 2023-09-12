Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fulton County, Georgia this week.

    • Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    Furtah Preparatory School at Atlanta Jewish Academy

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 12
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    B.E.S.T. Academy at Washington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • Conference: 2A - Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Springs High School at Midtown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chamblee Charter High School at Riverwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Sandy Springs, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodland High School at Pace Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Westminster Schools at Victory Baptist School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Loganville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Cobb Christian School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • Conference: 2A - Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McIntosh High School at Landmark Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fairburn, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centennial High School at Westminster Schools

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Roswell, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Creekside High School at Lithia Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lithia Springs, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Langston Hughes High School at New Manchester High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Douglasville, GA
    • Conference: 6A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Vernon School at Tattnall Square Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Macon, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Villa Rica High School at Tri-Cities High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: East Point, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westlake High School at Newton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinity Christian School at Creekside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Dublin, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marist School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Pius X Catholic High School at Parkview High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lilburn, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alpharetta High School at Milton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Milton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McNair High School at Flint River Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Woodbury, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frederick Douglass High School at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Johns Creek High School at Chattahoochee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Johns Creek, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Clayton High School at Fayette County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fayetteville, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pebblebrook High School at Denmark High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Alpharetta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chapel Hill High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Mount Paran Christian School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • Conference: 2A - Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Banneker High School at Maynard H Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: McDonough, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheeler High School at North Atlanta High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: McDonough, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

