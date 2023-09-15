Friday's WNBA slate includes Cheyenne Parker's Atlanta Dream (19-21) taking the road to play the Dallas Wings (22-18) at College Park Center. The game tips off at 9:30 PM ET.

In Dallas' most recent matchup, it defeated Atlanta 94-77 on the road. Arike Ogunbowale (32 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, 50 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) and Natasha Howard (15 PTS, 9 REB, 45.5 FG%) led the way for the Wings. Rhyne Howard (19 PTS, 7 AST, 41.2 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) and Parker (13 PTS, 41.7 FG%) paced the Dream.

Wings vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-300 to win)

Wings (-300 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+240 to win)

Dream (+240 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN2

Dream Season Stats

On offense the Dream are the fifth-ranked squad in the league (82.5 points per game). On defense they are seventh (84 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.1 per game) but third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.6).

The Dream are third-worst in the league in assists (18.6 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Atlanta is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (13).

In 2023 the Dream are worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and rank seventh in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Defensively, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2. It is third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.

Dream Home/Away Splits

At home the Dream score 84.7 points per game, 4.3 more than away (80.4). On defense they concede 83.5 points per game at home, one less than away (84.5).

Atlanta collects fewer rebounds per game at home (34.5) than away (37.8), but also allows fewer rebounds at home (35.1) than away (36.2).

The Dream collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (19.1) than on the road (18.2).

Atlanta commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.5) than on the road (13.8), and it forces more at home (13.2) than on the road (12.8).

This season the Dream are making more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (5.9). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (29.9%).

This year Atlanta is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.7). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Dream have been the underdog 22 times and won eight, or 36.4%, of those games.

The Wings are 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.

Atlanta has beaten the spread 19 times in 39 games.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Atlanta is 4-5 against the spread.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Dream.

