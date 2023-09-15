Lucas Herbert currently leads the way (-9, +350 to win) after one round of play at the 2023 Fortinet Championship .

Want to place a bet on the Fortinet Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Fortinet Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 9:55 AM ET

9:55 AM ET Venue: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par/Distance: Par 72/7,123 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Fortinet Championship Best Odds to Win

Lucas Herbert

Tee Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-9)

1st (-9) Odds to Win: +350

Herbert Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -9 10 1 1st

Click here to bet on Herbert at the Fortinet Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sahith Theegala

Tee Time: 10:28 AM ET

10:28 AM ET Current Rank: 13th (-4)

13th (-4) Odds to Win: +1200

Theegala Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 1 13th

Click here to bet on Theegala with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Seonghyeon Kim

Tee Time: 4:11 PM ET

4:11 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-7)

2nd (-7) Odds to Win: +1200

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 5 0 2nd

Want to place a bet on Kim in the Fortinet Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Max Homa

Tee Time: 3:38 PM ET

3:38 PM ET Current Rank: 35th (-2)

35th (-2) Odds to Win: +1400

Homa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 5 1 35th

Think Homa can win the Fortinet Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Cameron Davis

Tee Time: 10:39 AM ET

10:39 AM ET Current Rank: 13th (-4)

13th (-4) Odds to Win: +1400

Davis Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 6 2 13th

Click here to bet on Davis at the Fortinet Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Fortinet Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Mark Hubbard 3rd (-6) +1400 Eric Cole 13th (-4) +2200 Kevin Streelman 9th (-5) +2200 Justin Thomas 20th (-3) +2200 Zac Blair 3rd (-6) +2200 Harry Hall 3rd (-6) +2800 Justin Lower 9th (-5) +4000 Sam Ryder 13th (-4) +4000 Jason Dufner 3rd (-6) +4500 Brendon Todd 20th (-3) +4500

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.