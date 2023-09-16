Currently the Atlanta Falcons have been given +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Atlanta ranked 24th in the with 318.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.

In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Richie Grant recorded 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +20000 2 September 17 Packers - +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions - +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +10000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +12500 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +6600 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +5000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +12500 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +20000 16 December 24 Colts - +25000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +12500 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

