2023 Fortinet Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Sahith Theegala currently leads the way (-12, +240 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 Fortinet Championship .
Fortinet Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Silverado CC (North)
- Location: Napa, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,123 yards
Fortinet Championship Best Odds to Win
Sahith Theegala
- Tee Time: 4:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-12)
- Odds to Win: +240
Theegala Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|13th
|Round 2
|64
|-8
|7
|1
|1st
Seonghyeon Kim
- Tee Time: 4:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-12)
- Odds to Win: +500
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|5
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|8th
Max Homa
- Tee Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Current Rank: 6th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +700
Homa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|5
|1
|35th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|2nd
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-10)
- Odds to Win: +700
Cole Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|7
|3
|13th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|2nd
Justin Thomas
- Tee Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 6th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Thomas Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|20th
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|8th
Fortinet Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Cameron Davis
|6th (-8)
|+1400
|Sang-Moon Bae
|3rd (-11)
|+2500
|Sam Ryder
|6th (-8)
|+3000
|Justin Lower
|6th (-8)
|+5000
|Kelly Kraft
|5th (-9)
|+5000
|Matt Kuchar
|11th (-7)
|+5000
|Callum Tarren
|11th (-7)
|+6600
|Lucas Herbert
|19th (-6)
|+6600
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|11th (-7)
|+6600
|Sam Stevens
|19th (-6)
|+8000
