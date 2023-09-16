According to our computer projections, the Wisconsin Badgers will take down the Georgia Southern Eagles when the two teams match up at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Southern (+19.5) Over (65) Wisconsin 37, Georgia Southern 32

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 13.3% chance to win.

The Eagles are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Eagles one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average over/under in Georgia Southern games this year is 1.5 less points than the point total of 65 for this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this game.

The Badgers have no wins against the spread this season.

Wisconsin is winless against the spread when it is 19.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One Badgers game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 65 points, 9.2 higher than the average total in Wisconsin games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 30 24 38 17 22 31 Georgia Southern 41.5 17.5 41.5 17.5 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.