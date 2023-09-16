The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Ole Miss has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (55 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (13.5 points allowed per game). Georgia Tech's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 41 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 26 points per game, which ranks 86th.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Ole Miss 533 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 515 (28th) 382.5 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (32nd) 221.5 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116 (100th) 311.5 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 399 (4th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has racked up 603 yards (301.5 ypg) while completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 53 yards .

Jamal Haynes has run for 164 yards on 20 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on six catches, totaling 58 yards.

Trevion Cooley has totaled 145 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 61 yards and one score.

Malik Rutherford has racked up 145 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Chase Lane has caught six passes and compiled 105 receiving yards (52.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Eric Singleton Jr. has racked up 103 reciving yards (51.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 601 yards, completing 70% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 77 yards (38.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 31 times for 108 yards (54 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught five passes for 43 yards.

Tre Harris' leads his squad with 188 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of 10 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has caught 11 passes while averaging 85.5 yards per game.

Dayton Wade has a total of 129 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ole Miss or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.