Georgia vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. South Carolina matchup.
Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Georgia vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-27.5)
|54.5
|-10000
|+1800
|DraftKings
|Georgia (-27.5)
|54.5
|-6500
|+2000
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-27.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Georgia vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Georgia has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 27.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- South Carolina has won one game against the spread this year.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the SEC
|-130
|Bet $130 to win $100
