SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season rolling into Week 3, the schedule includes 11 games that feature teams from the SEC. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for details on how to watch.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kansas State Wildcats at Missouri Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama Crimson Tide at South Florida Bulls
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas A&M Aggies
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Samford Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|SEC Network+
|Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Vanderbilt Commodores at UNLV Rebels
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Ole Miss Rebels
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Akron Zips at Kentucky Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
