When the Atlanta Braves (96-52) match up with the Miami Marlins (77-72) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, September 17 at 1:40 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +125. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.42 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (9-9, 3.99 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to bet on the Braves and Marlins matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 134 times and won 88, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 70-29 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (70.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Marlins have won in 36, or 45.6%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 12 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +260 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.