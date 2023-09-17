Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 189 per game.

Ridder passed for 708 yards (177.0 per game), completing 63.5% of his throws (73-for-115), with two TDs and zero INTs last season. Ridder also helped on the ground, accumulating zero touchdowns and 16.0 rushing yards per game.

Ridder vs. the Packers

Ridder vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Last year, Green Bay allowed two quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Packers last season.

In the passing game, Green Bay allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Packers allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

The Packers were the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the pass last season. They allowed 197 passing yards per game.

The Packers surrendered 22 passing touchdowns (1.3 per game) last year to rank 11th in NFL play.

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 187.5 (-115)

187.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder went over his passing yards total twice in four games with a prop available last season.

The Falcons called a pass in 42.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 57.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Ridder averaged 6.2 yards per pass attempt last year.

Ridder threw for at least one touchdown once last year, and tossed multiple scores in that game, out of four games played.

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Packers

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder hit his rushing yards over once in three games played last year.

In four games last year, Ridder did not rush for a touchdown.

Ridder's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/18/2022 Week 15 13-for-26 / 97 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/24/2022 Week 16 22-for-33 / 218 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 1/1/2023 Week 17 19-for-26 / 169 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 1/8/2023 Week 18 19-for-30 / 224 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

