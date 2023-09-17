The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) will meet the Green Bay Packers (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 40 points has been set for the contest.

If you're going to make some in-game bets on the Falcons' upcoming matchup versus the Packers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Falcons vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Falcons had the lead three times, were behind 10 times, and were tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

The Falcons' offense averaged 3.5 points in the first quarter last season, and defensively, they gave up 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers were winning after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last season.

Offensively, the Packers averaged 3.9 points in the first quarter (17th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 5.5 points on average in the first quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

In terms of scoring in the second quarter, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and were outscored in the second quarter in 12 games last season.

In the second quarter last season, Atlanta averaged 5.5 points on offense (29th-ranked) and gave up an average of 10.4 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Packers won the second quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and tied three times.

In the second quarter last season, the Packers averaged 6.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of seven points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and tied three times.

In the third quarter last season, Atlanta averaged 5.2 points scored on offense, and it surrendered an average of 3.5 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Packers won the third quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Packers averaged 4.8 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) last season. They gave up 4.8 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Falcons averaged 5.3 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.1 points on defense.

The Packers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

The Packers' offense averaged 5.2 points in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, they surrendered 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

Falcons vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons led two times, trailed 13 times, and were knotted up two times at the end of the first half last season.

In the first half last year, Atlanta averaged nine points scored on offense. On defense, the team surrendered an average of 16 points in the first half.

The Packers were winning after the first half in six games last season (4-2 in those contests), trailed after the first half in nine games (3-6), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

The Packers averaged 10.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 12.5 points on defense in the first half last season.

2nd Half

Last season, the Falcons won the second half in 10 games, were outscored in the second half in five games, and tied the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, Atlanta averaged 10.5 points scored on offense (15th-ranked). On defense, it ceded an average of 8.5 points in the second half (seventh-ranked).

The Packers won the second half in seven games last season (4-3 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (1-5), and tied in the second half in four games (3-1).

In the second half last year, the Packers averaged 10.1 points on offense (18th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.9 points on defense (13th-ranked).

