How to Watch Falcons vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Falcons Insights (2022)
- The Falcons put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Packers surrendered (21.8) last season.
- The Falcons racked up 318.6 yards per game last season, only 17.9 fewer than the 336.5 the Packers gave up per outing.
- Last season Atlanta ran for 20.4 more yards per game (159.9) than Green Bay allowed per contest (139.5).
- Last year the Falcons had 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Packers had takeaways (24).
Falcons Home Performance (2022)
- The Falcons scored 24.9 points per game in home games (3.4 more than their overall average), and conceded 21.6 at home (1.1 less than overall).
- The Falcons' average yards gained at home (336.1) was higher than their overall average (318.6). But their average yards allowed at home (349.8) was lower than overall (362.1).
- Atlanta's average yards passing at home (165) was higher than its overall average (158.8). And its average yards conceded at home (220.4) was lower than overall (231.9).
- The Falcons' average yards rushing at home (171.1) was higher than their overall average (159.9). And their average yards conceded at home (129.3) was lower than overall (130.2).
- The Falcons' offensive third-down percentage at home (42.3%) was higher than their overall average (41.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (43.1%) was lower than overall (45.9%).
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Carolina
|W 24-10
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|Houston
|-
|FOX
