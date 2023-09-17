Falcons vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Packers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Falcons vs. Packers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|1.5
|40
|-125
|+105
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Falcons vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- In 10 games last season, the Falcons and their opponents went over 40 total points.
- Atlanta's matchups last season had an average point total of 43.7, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the Falcons were 9-7-0 last season.
- The Falcons finished 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).
- Atlanta won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter.
Green Bay Packers
- The Packers combined with their opponent to score more than 40 points in 10 of 17 games last season.
- The average over/under for Green Bay's outings last year was 44.5, 4.5 more points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Packers were 8-9-0 last season.
- The Packers were underdogs in six games last season and won three (50%) of those contests.
- Green Bay was 2-2 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
Falcons vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Falcons
|21.5
|15
|22.7
|23
|43.7
|10
|Packers
|21.8
|14
|21.8
|17
|44.5
|10
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.7
|44.4
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|24
|24.4
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|5-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|4-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-9
|2-3
|1-6
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|43.2
|45.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|24.9
|25.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|5-4-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-6
|4-4
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|1-0
|2-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.