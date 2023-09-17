Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith will be up against the Green Bay Packers and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Smith put up 20.4 receiving yards on 3.2 targets per game last year.

Smith vs. the Packers

Smith vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay allowed six players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Packers allowed 19 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Green Bay last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 197 yards per game given up by the Packers through the air last year were the sixth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Packers gave up 22 TDs in the passing game last year (1.3 per game) to rank 11th among NFL defenses.

Falcons Player Previews

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

In six of his 10 games (60.0%) last season, Smith hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

Last season he picked up 6.4 yards per target (38 targets, 245 yards).

Smith had no receiving touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Smith's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/24/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/30/2022 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/6/2022 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/20/2022 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/1/2022 Week 13 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/12/2022 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/18/2022 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

