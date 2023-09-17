Mack Hollins will be running routes against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hollins drew 94 targets last season and turned them into 57 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 40.6 yards per tilt.

Hollins vs. the Packers

Hollins vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Against Green Bay last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Packers allowed 19 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Green Bay allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

The 197 yards per game conceded by the Packers through the air last season were the sixth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Packers' defense ranked 11th in league play last season by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Hollins Receiving Insights

In seven of his 15 games last season (46.7%), Hollins hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 7.3 yards per target last year (79th in NFL), racking up 690 yards on 94 passes thrown his way.

Hollins had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Hollins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 9/11/2022 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/18/2022 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/25/2022 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 158 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/10/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/23/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/30/2022 Week 8 8 TAR / 7 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/6/2022 Week 9 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/20/2022 Week 11 9 TAR / 6 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/27/2022 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/4/2022 Week 13 9 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/8/2022 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/18/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/24/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/1/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 1/7/2023 Week 18 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

