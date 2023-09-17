Should you bet on Scott Miller hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 2 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Scott Miller score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Miller accumulated 15.4 yards receiving on 3.3 targets per game last season.

In 11 games last year, Miller failed to catch a touchdown pass.

Scott Miller Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Saints 8 3 34 0 Week 3 Packers 5 1 4 0 Week 5 Falcons 7 4 35 0 Week 7 @Panthers 2 2 6 0 Week 8 Ravens 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Rams 8 7 53 0 Week 10 Seahawks 2 2 25 0 Week 13 Saints 2 1 7 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 2 1 8 0

