Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the ninth-most rushing yards in the league, 122 per game.

Allgeier had 210 carries for 1,035 yards rushing a year ago (64.7 per game) and scored three TDs.

Allgeier vs. the Packers

Allgeier vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games In terms of run defense, the Packers allowed five players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Green Bay last season, 16 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Packers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

Allgeier will see the Packers squad that gave up 139.5 rushing yards per game last season and was 26th-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

A year ago, the Packers ranked 23rd in NFL play in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier hit the over on his rushing yards total in 11 games (73.3%) out of 15 opportunities last season.

The Falcons called a pass on 42.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 57.4% of the time. Their offense was 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Allgeier rushed for a score in three of his games last year, but did not run for more than one in a single contest.

Tyler Allgeier Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Allgeier Receiving Insights

In two of his seven games last season (28.6%), Allgeier hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

Last year he picked up 8.2 yards per target (17 targets, 139 yards).

Allgeier had a receiving touchdown in one of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Allgeier's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 9/18/2022 Week 2 10 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/2/2022 Week 4 10 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/9/2022 Week 5 13 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/16/2022 Week 6 15 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/23/2022 Week 7 16 ATT / 50 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/30/2022 Week 8 14 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chargers 11/6/2022 Week 9 10 ATT / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/10/2022 Week 10 8 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / -17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/27/2022 Week 12 11 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/4/2022 Week 13 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/18/2022 Week 15 17 ATT / 139 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/24/2022 Week 16 18 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 1/1/2023 Week 17 20 ATT / 83 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 1/8/2023 Week 18 24 ATT / 135 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.