Wednesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (97-54) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (82-69) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 12:20 PM ET on September 20.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Aaron Nola (12-9) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 136 games this season and won 89 (65.4%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 75-32, a 70.1% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 875 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule