Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Fulton County, Georgia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dacula High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcovy High School at Woodward Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: College Park, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon School at Athens Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Athens, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at North Cobb Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverwood High School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Presbyterian Day School at Mount Pisgah Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope High School at Alpharetta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clayton High School at Trinity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sharpsburg, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collins Hill High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northview High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Druid Hills High School at Southeast Whitfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roswell High School at Johns Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas County High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banneker High School at Villa Rica High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Villa Rica, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb High School at Milton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at Chattahoochee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King's Ridge Christian School at Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bethlehem, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lithia Springs High School at Maynard H Jackson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lithonia High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
