In the matchup between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Georgia State Panthers on Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Chanticleers to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (-6.5) Under (62.5) Coastal Carolina 31, Georgia State 17

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers have covered each spread they have faced this year (2-0-0).

The Panthers have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Georgia State this year is nine points less than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chanticleers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Chanticleers are unbeaten against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Coastal Carolina has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

One Chanticleers game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for Coastal Carolina games this season.

Panthers vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Coastal Carolina 36.3 16.7 48 11.5 13 27 Georgia State 39.3 24.7 38.5 24.5 41 25

