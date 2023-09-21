The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) take on a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal Carolina is totaling 419.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 50th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Chanticleers rank 96th, surrendering 385.7 yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Georgia State is accumulating 462 total yards per contest (34th-ranked). It ranks 104th in the FBS defensively (400.7 total yards given up per game).

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Georgia State Coastal Carolina 462 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.7 (58th) 400.7 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.7 (93rd) 194.3 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.7 (82nd) 267.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277 (35th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 7 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (5th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 803 passing yards (267.7 per game) while completing 73.4% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 216 yards (72 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has carried the ball 67 times for 358 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Robert Lewis has racked up 347 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has put together a 203-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught nine passes on 12 targets.

Jacari Carter's 10 catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 95 yards (31.7 ypg).

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 708 yards (236 ypg) on 60-of-87 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jared Brown has carried the ball four times for a team-high 95 yards (31.7 per game) with one score. He has also caught 17 passes for 187 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 25 times for 90 yards (30 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney's leads his squad with 244 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis' two receptions have turned into 89 yards and one touchdown.

