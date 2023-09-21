Searching for how to stream high school football games in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brookwood High School at South Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21

7:30 PM ET on September 21 Location: Cumming, GA

Cumming, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dacula High School at Denmark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21

7:30 PM ET on September 21 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gilmer High School at Wesleyan School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 22

7:15 PM ET on September 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 3A - Region 7

3A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Seckinger High School at Forsyth Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cumming, GA

Cumming, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

East Coweta High School at Lambert High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Collins Hill High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northview High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Habersham Central High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill, GA Conference: 6A - Region 8

6A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mill Creek High School at Parkview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Gwinnett High School at Norcross High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Duluth High School at Discovery High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Meadowcreek High School at Peachtree Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at Shiloh High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 6A - Region 8

6A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marietta High School at Buford High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 22

8:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Buford, GA

Buford, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Notre Dame Academy at St Mary's Academy