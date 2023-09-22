There are several strong matchups on Friday's AFL schedule, including Melbourne Demons playing Hawthorn Hawks in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

Melbourne Demons at Hawthorn Hawks

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Greater Western Sydney Giants at Collingwood Magpies

League: AFL Premiership Football

AFL Premiership Football Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

5:30 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Adelaide Crows at Greater West Sydney Giants

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Geelong Cats at Port Adelaide Power

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!