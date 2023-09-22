How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
The Washington Nationals will look to Dominic Smith for continued offensive production when they take the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at Nationals Park.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 293 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .276 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (890 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.290).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (14-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Morton has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 24 times this season heading into this matchup.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 16-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Joan Adon
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jameson Taillon
