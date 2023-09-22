Which team is going to win on Friday, September 22, when the NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Cavaliers go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wolfpack. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

NC State vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) NC State 34, Virginia 24

Week 4 Predictions

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The Wolfpack have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wolfpack are winless against the spread this year.

NC State has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 8.5-point favorites (0-1).

One Wolfpack game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

NC State games average 49 total points per game this season, 1.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 26.7% chance to win.

The Cavaliers is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 8.5 points or more this year (0-2).

Out of Cavaliers three games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average over/under for Virginia games this season is 0.3 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Wolfpack vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC State 31 22 34.5 26 24 14 Virginia 20.7 42.3 35 36 14 42

