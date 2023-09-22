The field is dwindling at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, with Petra Kvitova in a quarterfinal against Diana Shnaider. Kvitova's odds are the second-best in the field at +240 to win this event at Ningbo Tennis Center.

Kvitova at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Kvitova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28 (at 5:45 AM ET), Kvitova will meet Shnaider, after defeating Yulia Putintseva - (in a forfeit) in the last round.

Kvitova is listed at -550 to win her next match against Shnaider.

Kvitova Stats

Kvitova advanced via walkover in her last match, past Putintseva at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

In 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Kvitova has gone 31-13 and has won a pair of titles.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Kvitova has won one title, and her match record is 23-10.

Kvitova has played 21.1 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Kvitova has played 33 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.5 games per match while winning 53.9% of games.

Kvitova, over the past 12 months, has won 74.7% of her service games and 34.3% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kvitova has won 74.4% of her games on serve and 33.8% on return.

