Trying to find information on the best bets in ACC action in Week 4, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the NC State vs. Virginia matchup, and picking Temple (+23.5) over Miami (FL) on the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 4 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Temple +23.5 vs. Miami (FL)

  • Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 9.6 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Marshall -4.5 vs. Virginia Tech

  • Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 15.4 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UConn +21.5 vs. Duke

  • Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 16 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 23
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 4 ACC Total Bets

Over 47.5 - NC State vs. Virginia

  • Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers
  • Projected Total: 58.3 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - Miami (FL) vs. Temple

  • Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls
  • Projected Total: 52.5 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 41.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Marshall

  • Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd
  • Projected Total: 46.2 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 4 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Duke 3-0 (1-0 ACC) 36.0 / 9.3 458.7 / 300.7
Florida State 3-0 (1-0 ACC) 47.3 / 22.0 462.7 / 391.7
Louisville 3-0 (1-0 ACC) 38.7 / 16.0 528.7 / 337.0
Miami (FL) 3-0 (0-0 ACC) 44.7 / 14.3 511.0 / 271.0
North Carolina 3-0 (0-0 ACC) 34.0 / 21.3 494.3 / 382.7
Wake Forest 3-0 (0-0 ACC) 33.3 / 20.3 440.0 / 324.7
Syracuse 3-0 (0-0 ACC) 49.3 / 9.0 542.7 / 275.7
NC State 2-1 (0-0 ACC) 31.0 / 22.0 402.0 / 306.7
Clemson 2-1 (0-1 ACC) 40.3 / 19.7 489.3 / 246.7
Virginia Tech 1-2 (0-0 ACC) 23.0 / 25.3 324.3 / 341.3
Pittsburgh 1-2 (0-0 ACC) 24.0 / 17.0 321.3 / 236.0
Boston College 1-2 (0-1 ACC) 28.0 / 28.7 391.3 / 357.3
Georgia Tech 1-2 (0-1 ACC) 35.0 / 33.3 513.3 / 438.3
Virginia 0-3 (0-0 ACC) 20.7 / 42.3 316.7 / 451.7

