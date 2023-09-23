Based on our computer projections, the Texas A&M Aggies will defeat the Auburn Tigers when the two teams play at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 23, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+8.5) Over (51.5) Texas A&M 29, Auburn 28

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

In Tigers three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Auburn games this year have averaged an over/under of 56 points, 4.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Aggies have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Texas A&M has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 0.3 more than the average point total for Texas A&M games this season.

Tigers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 44 20.3 49.5 6.5 33 48 Auburn 39.3 12.3 52 13.5 14 10

