SEC play features the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) taking on the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Auburn has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

