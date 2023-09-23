Georgia Southern vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) face the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Ball State matchup.
Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|59.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|59.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Ball State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+1100
|Bet $100 to win $1100
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.