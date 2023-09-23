Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Truist Field. The Yellow Jackets will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-3.5)
|59.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-4.5)
|59.5
|-196
|+162
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- UCLA vs Utah
- NC State vs Virginia
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- BYU vs Kansas
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- SMU vs TCU
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Florida State vs Clemson
Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Wake Forest has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.