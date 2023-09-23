When the Furman Paladins play the Mercer Bears at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Paladins will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Mercer vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-2.2) 52.0 Furman 27, Mercer 25

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Bears games went over the point total.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins are winless against the spread this season.

One of the Paladins' one games this season has gone over the point total.

Bears vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 32.3 28.3 45.0 10.0 26.0 37.5 Mercer 24.0 34.0 48.0 22.0 7.0 73.0

