The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) will square off against the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Buffaloes are currently heavy, 21-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 71.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Colorado matchup.

Oregon vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Eugene, Oregon
  • Venue: Autzen Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-21) 71.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-21) 70.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • Oregon has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Ducks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point favorites.
  • Colorado has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Buffaloes have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point underdogs.

Oregon & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon
To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500
To Win the Pac-12 +340 Bet $100 to win $340
Colorado
To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
To Win the Pac-12 +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.