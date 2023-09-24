With the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Bijan Robinson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 180 yards on 29 carries (90 yards per game) and scored zero touchdowns.

Robinson also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 10 passes for 75 yards (37.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

In two games, Robinson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He, in two games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0

