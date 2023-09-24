Should you bet on Desmond Ridder finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 3 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Ridder has 38 rushing yards on 11 attempts (19 yards per carry), and one touchdown.

Ridder has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Desmond Ridder Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 18 115 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Packers 19 32 237 1 1 10 39 1

