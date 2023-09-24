The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) will look to upset the Detroit Lions (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Lions clash with the Falcons. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Falcons vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Falcons were winning after the first quarter in three games, were behind after the first quarter in 10 games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last season.

Offensively, the Falcons averaged 3.5 points in the first quarter (20th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 5.6 points on average in the first quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

The Lions had the lead six times, were losing six times, and were tied five times at the end of the first quarter last season.

Looking at the first quarter last season, Detroit averaged 5.8 points scored on offense (second-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.8 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Falcons lost the second quarter 12 times and outscored their opponent five times.

The Falcons averaged 5.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 10.4 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

Last year, the Lions outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they tied the second quarter in three games.

Detroit averaged 8.1 points on offense in the second quarter last season, and it gave up an average of 6.5 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, were outscored five times, and tied three times.

The Falcons' offense averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 17 games last season, the Lions outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost nine times, and were knotted up one time.

Last season, Detroit's offense averaged 5.4 points in the third quarter. On defense, it allowed 6.8 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up five times.

The Falcons' offense averaged 5.3 points in the fourth quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

Last year, the Lions won the fourth quarter in 10 games, lost that quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Detroit averaged 7.8 points on offense in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, it allowed an average of 6.6 points in the fourth quarter.

Falcons vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons were winning after the first half in two games last year (1-1 in those contests), were behind after the first half in 13 games (5-8), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half last year, the Falcons averaged nine points scored on offense and gave up an average of 16 points on defense.

Last season, the Lions led after the first half in nine games (6-3 in those contests), were losing after the first half in six games (2-4), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half, Detroit averaged 13.9 points scored on offense last season (seventh-ranked). It gave up an average of 11.3 points on defense (16th-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Falcons outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games last year (5-5 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in five games (1-4), and were knotted up in the second half in two games (1-1).

In the second half last year, the Falcons averaged 10.5 points scored on offense (15th-ranked) and gave up an average of 8.5 points on defense (seventh-ranked).

The Lions were outscored in the second half seven times and outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times in 17 games last year.

Detroit averaged 13.2 points and allowed an average of 13.4 points on defense in the second half last season.

