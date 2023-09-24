According to oddsmakers, the Detroit Lions (1-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Atlanta Falcons (2-0). For this game, an over/under of 46 has been set.

As the Lions ready for this matchup against the Falcons, here are their recent betting trends and insights. The Falcons' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Lions.

Falcons vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-3.5) 46 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-3.5) 46.5 -176 +148 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Atlanta vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Falcons vs. Lions Betting Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread last season was 9-7-0.

The Falcons had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year.

Out of 17 Atlanta games last season, seven hit the over.

Detroit covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.

The Lions had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.

Detroit had 10 of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

